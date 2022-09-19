Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 132,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 574,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

Moving iMage Technologies stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

See Also

