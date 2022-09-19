Muhieddine Majzoub Sells 32,200 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.10, for a total transaction of C$1,226,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,473,458.98.

Open Text Stock Up 1.7 %

OTEX stock traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.55. 673,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of C$37.71 and a 1-year high of C$66.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.83. The company has a market cap of C$10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74.

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

