My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 10,950 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.56. 23,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,029. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

