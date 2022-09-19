My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,593 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,111. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

