My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.75. 172,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,692,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

