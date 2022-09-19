My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up approximately 1.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 386.21%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

