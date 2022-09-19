My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 23.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 17.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 305,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,200,000 after buying an additional 46,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 30.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $133.28. 114,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,859. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

