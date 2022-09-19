My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

