My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $752,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BUD traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,172. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

