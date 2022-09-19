My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 145,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

