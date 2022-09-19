My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.