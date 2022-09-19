My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 6,112 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.