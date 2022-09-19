Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.28

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 35825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

