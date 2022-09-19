NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading Down 2.9%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 62,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 638,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

NanoVibronix Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 570.31%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NanoVibronix by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NanoVibronix by 53.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 227,454 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

