NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading Down 2.9%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 62,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 638,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
NanoVibronix Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 570.31%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NanoVibronix
About NanoVibronix
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.
Further Reading
