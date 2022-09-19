National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 182,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 143.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on NHC. StockNews.com lowered National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $271.36 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 114.00%.
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
