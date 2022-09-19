National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

NATI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

National Instruments stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.13.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after buying an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $24,727,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 11.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after purchasing an additional 487,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after buying an additional 475,336 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

