Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,076.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of GASNF stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

