NerveNetwork Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $71,837.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork uses the hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem.For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains.Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT).Proof of Credit (PoC) is a special PoS protocol where the credit is a special kind of stake quantifying whether the node's activity is beneficial to the system. Any nodes cannot change their credits arbitrarily.”

