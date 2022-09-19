Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Netlist Price Performance

NLST stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.30. Netlist has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.