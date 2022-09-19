Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Nexa Resources Price Performance
NEXA stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.86.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $829.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.74 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
