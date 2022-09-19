Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

NEXA stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $829.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.74 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

