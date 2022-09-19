NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 5th Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.58. 152,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,576,118. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

