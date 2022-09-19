NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.19

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 9173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

(Get Rating)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.