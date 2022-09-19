NitroEX (NTX) One Day Volume Tops $32,598.00

NitroEX (NTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, NitroEX has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. NitroEX has a total market capitalization of $612,551.33 and approximately $32,598.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NitroEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NitroEX

NitroEX’s genesis date was April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NitroEX is www.nitroex.io.

Buying and Selling NitroEX

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NitroEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NitroEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

