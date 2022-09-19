Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,565 shares of company stock worth $135,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.