NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from NRW’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

NRW Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79.

NRW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

