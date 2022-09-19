Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $241,452.36 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $36,580.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Shair sold 100 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,825.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $17.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.12. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

