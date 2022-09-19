Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAZ. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,482,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 60.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAZ traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.17. 680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.