Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 11.0% in August

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 127,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,507 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

