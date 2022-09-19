NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.33.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.63. 624,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,930. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.98. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$109,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,113,424.53. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,113,424.53. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,239,802.27. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,000.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

