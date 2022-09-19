OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $239.59 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00008744 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $239.59 million and approximately $36.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00080709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007711 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omisego.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.