Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $92.82

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.82 and last traded at $92.83, with a volume of 907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

Omnicell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Omnicell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Omnicell by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

