Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of ONTX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.