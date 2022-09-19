Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

