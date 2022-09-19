One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

