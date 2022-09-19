One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $442,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 304,924 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,747,000.

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,762 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

