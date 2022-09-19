Only1 Price Tops $0.0105 (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Only1 has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $922,338.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Only1 has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,440,847 coins. The official website for Only1 is only1.io. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

