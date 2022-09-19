Ontology Trading Down 12.6% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $192.29 million and $24.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.94 or 0.07030658 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00089533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00080655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032166 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.