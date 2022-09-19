Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $5.98 on Friday. Opthea has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.63% of Opthea worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

