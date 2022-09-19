Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 56,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.21.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.34. 162,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,111. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.