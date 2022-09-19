Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 52,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 15,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $87.66. 598,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,537,955. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

