Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.22. 120,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,476. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.