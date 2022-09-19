Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $187,827,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.45. 69,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,512. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.35.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,273,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

