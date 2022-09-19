Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $11.04 on Monday, reaching $102.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,838. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

