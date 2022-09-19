Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,395,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,843,000 after purchasing an additional 177,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,559. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.24 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

