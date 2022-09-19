Optimum Investment Advisors Has $110,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.08. 35,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,536. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

