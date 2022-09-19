Optimum Investment Advisors Has $134,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.79. 908,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,293,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

