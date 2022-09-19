Optimum Investment Advisors Has $396,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.22. 121,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

