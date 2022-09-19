Optimum Investment Advisors Has $396,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.22. 121,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.