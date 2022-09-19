Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

BSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 15,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

