Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nova were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Nova by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,024,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,563,000 after purchasing an additional 66,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Nova by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Nova by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 155,759 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVMI traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,533. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.08. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

