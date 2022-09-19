Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 548,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Outset Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $838.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,988 shares of company stock valued at $873,714 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 139.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

