OVR (OVR) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OVR (OVR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. OVR has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and $2.06 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003689 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OVR has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OVR

OVR was first traded on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 coins and its circulating supply is 20,439,769 coins. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

